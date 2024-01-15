Date Night For Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth

It was raining stars at the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's only daughter Ira and Nupur Shikhare, as the proud father invited *everyone* from the film industry.

We saw the fam jam and the dazzling ladies but wait, there's more!

Shriya Saran, seen here with husband Andrei Koscheev, blows a kiss.

Swara Bhasker with Fahad Ahmad take a night off baby duties to party.

Madhuri Dixit keeps her date with her Dil star Aamir Khan, and brings husband Sriram Nene along.

If rumours are to be believed, Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani will be the next couple to get married.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who starred with Aamir in Rang De Basanti, don't mind making things official.

Randeep Hooda with Lin Laishram.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber.

Genelia D'Souza with Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap.

Aakruti and Aparshakti Khurana.

Ginni and Kapil Sharma.

Sonia and Himesh Reshammiya.

Tina Noronha and Abhishek Bannerjee.

Alka and Shekhar Suman.

While Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak made Aamir a star, the song Papa Kehte Hai in the film changed Udit Narayan's career.

Uditji, seen here with wife Deepa Jha, gave Aamir many more chartbusters like Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander), Pardesi Jaana Nahi (Raja Hindustani), Raja Ko Rani Se (Akele Hum Akele Tum), Mujhe Neend Na Aaye (Dil), Kya Karein Kya Na Karein (Rangeela), Mitwa (Lagaan) and Jaane Kyon (Dil Chahta Hai).

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi.

Aamir and his gang may have gatecrashed Boman 'Virus' Irani's daughter's wedding in 3 Idiots, but the actor and his wife Zenobia get a warm welcome here.

Geetanjali Kulkarni and Atul Kulkarni, who also starred in Rang De Basanti.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, who gave Aamir one of his biggest hits in Dangal.

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

Ayesha Dutt Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar and Sharad Kelkar.

Sharman Joshi, who starred in Rang De Basanti as well as 3 Idiots, with Prerana Chopra Joshi.

Sonali Kulkarni, who starred in Dil Chahta Hai, with Nachiket Pantvaidya.

Shruti Seth and Danish Aslam.

Movie critic Anupama Chopra with 3 Idiots and PK Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Rukmini Sahay and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Rasika Dugal and husband Mukul Chadda.

Sairat stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru make an appearance together.

Madhu Mantena, who had produced Aamir's blockbuster Ghajini, arrives with his wife, Ira Trivedi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar