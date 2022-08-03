What Are Ranbir, Karan Johar Planning?

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Tuesday.

Ranbir Kapoor gets clicked outside Brahmastra Producer Karan Johar's office.

The much-delayed Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is scheduled to release next month; the team seems determined to meet the deadline this time.

Akshay Kumar takes his film Raksha Bandhan on the sets of Superstar Singer.

Akshay's onscreen sisters -- Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur and Smrithi Srikanth -- were there too, along with Director Aanand L Rai.

Naga Chaitanya was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai.

Is Chay considering his next Hindi film?

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is on a dinner date with Suhana Khan.

Shweta's son Agastya Nanda was there as well.

Agastya and Suhana will make their debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Sonal Chauhan takes a walk.

Wherever Tejasswi Prakash goes, the paps follow.

She gets her hair done at a salon.

Director Mudassar Aziz, Zaheer Iqbal and Saqib Saleem go out for dinner.

But wait, where's Huma Qureshi?

Right here, channeling her inner royalty for the launch of the second season of her Web series Maharani, where she plays the chief minister of Bihar.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Alia Bhatt launches the song La Ilaaj from her film Darlings in New Delhi.

The cast from the film -- Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew -- join her along with Red Chillies Entertainment COO Gaurav Verma, Composer Vishal Bhardwaj and Director Jasmeet K Reen.

Darlings will stream on Netflix from August 5.

Nyra Banerjee promotes her new supernatural television show, Pishachini, which will be telecast on Colors.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Yes, Amitabh Bachchan's birthday is October 11.

But fans -- like this group in Kolkata -- celebrate his 'second birthday' on August 2.

This was the day the much-loved star recovered from his near-fatal injuries caused by an accident on the sets of his film, Coolie, in 1982.