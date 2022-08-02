News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Jacqueline Has Rakkamma On Her Mind

Why Jacqueline Has Rakkamma On Her Mind

By Rediff Movies
August 02, 2022 12:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kriti's message... Janhvi's new film... Akshay's jhappi...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful for her debut stint in the Kannada film, Vikrant Rona: 'Had a blast shooting my first ever Kannada song and Seeing you all grooving to it in theatres made us so happy !!! It was a pleasure working with you @kichchasudeepa.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline gives a special shout out to choreographer Jaani Master and his team 'for their immense dedication and hard work for this.

'Rakkamma is forever grateful for your love, Here is how we created this blockbuster number!' she says, referring to the hit song from the film.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

This Gone With The Wind quote reflects Kriti Kharbanda's current mood.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is 'fifty shades of grey' in this picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

After the release of Good Luck Jerry and the wrap of the Bawaal shoot, Janhvi Kapoor moves on to Mr And Mrs Mahi.

'Back to the grind,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon wears a lot of blue and a little of green and says, 'Blue and green, always my thing!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

'Bare.. with me,' puns Kunal Kemmu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Dubey/Instagram

Ravi Dubey shares a picture with wife Sargun Mehta and writes, 'Don’t miss the ‘aate ka kangan’ on my kalai made by the one and only #sargunmehta.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar raves about his Raksha Bandhan Director Aanand L Rai, and says, 'The man who taught me to #ReturnToFeelings. And now it’s almost time for you to return to cinemas, #RakshaBandhan, 10 days to go!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

A word of advice from Rohit Shetty: 'Walk, Run, Fly! No matter what Always keep moving ahead.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

Asha Bhosle shares a happy memory with her sisters, Usha Mangeshkar, the late Lata Mangeshkar and Meena Khadikar and writes, 'Hum chaar behnon ki kuch aise thi kahani.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Suriya's 10 BEST Films
Suriya's 10 BEST Films
Will Laal Singh Chadha Rescue Bollywood?
Will Laal Singh Chadha Rescue Bollywood?
Richa-Ali Take Us To Italy
Richa-Ali Take Us To Italy
ED raids National Herald office in Delhi
ED raids National Herald office in Delhi
Tiger Global and SoftBank trim investments in India
Tiger Global and SoftBank trim investments in India
Bowling coach Mhambrey lauds Arsh, Avesh's bowling
Bowling coach Mhambrey lauds Arsh, Avesh's bowling
Sena's 'washing machine' dig at BJP over Raut's arrest
Sena's 'washing machine' dig at BJP over Raut's arrest

More like this

Ranveer Looks Tired And Quite Unsexy

Ranveer Looks Tired And Quite Unsexy

Prabhas Has An EMERGENCY!

Prabhas Has An EMERGENCY!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances