News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Caught Rashmika By Surprise?

What's Caught Rashmika By Surprise?

By Rediff Movies
August 02, 2022 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Monday.

What's caught Rashmika Mandanna by surprise at Siddharth Roy Kapur's office? A new film, perhaps?

 

Newlyweds Payal Rohtagi and Sangram Singh arrive in Mumbai. The couple got married on July 9 in Agra, followed by a reception in Delhi.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has an interesting slate of films on hand, makes a colourful appearance at Mumbai airport.

The list includes Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer, Arunima Sharma's Web series Jee Karda and Nagashekar's Telugu film Gurthunda Seethakalam.

 

Akshay Kumar and his Raksha Bandhan Director Aanand L Rai leave for Dubai to promote the film.

 

Where is Malaika Arora headed?

 

Janhvi Kapoor takes her film Good Luck Jerry to the sets of DID Super Moms.

The thriller is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

Her sister, Khushi Kapoor, gets clicked outside a salon. Was she getting her hair before the next schedule of The Archies?

 

Ayushmann Khurrana can't stop grinning.

 

Ameesha Patel steps out of her car.

 

Genelia D'Souza celebrates the shoot wrap of her film, Trial Period.

 

Joining her are the film's Director Aleya Sen and Co-star Manav Kaul.

 

Shakti Kapoor joins in.

 

Badhaai Ho Director Amit Sharma is ready with the Ajay Devgn-starrer, Maidaan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Ranveer Looks Tired And Quite Unsexy
Ranveer Looks Tired And Quite Unsexy
Will Laal Singh Chadha Rescue Bollywood?
Will Laal Singh Chadha Rescue Bollywood?
The Day Before Sonakshi Became...
The Day Before Sonakshi Became...
CWG 2022: How luck favoured weightlifter Harjinder
CWG 2022: How luck favoured weightlifter Harjinder
Al-Qaeda chief killing: A concern for India?
Al-Qaeda chief killing: A concern for India?
CWG: Sreeshankar, Yahiya qualify for long jump final
CWG: Sreeshankar, Yahiya qualify for long jump final
Why Do Indians Have To Die in Congo?
Why Do Indians Have To Die in Congo?

More like this

Prabhas Has An EMERGENCY!

Prabhas Has An EMERGENCY!

Suriya's 10 BEST Films

Suriya's 10 BEST Films

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances