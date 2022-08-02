Disha, Ananya, Rakul Turn Up The Heat!

While Disha Patani and Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked black outfits, Ananya Panday was the sunshine girl in July.
Namrata Thakker looks at our favourite B-town divas who slayed their fashion game.
Disha Patani looks bold and beautiful in her matte black gown with a thigh high slit as she attends the HT Most Stylish Awards 2022.
Her statement red lips and retro hairdo compliments her attire perfectly.
Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a stunning style statement in an all-black ensemble, sporting minimal make-up and accessories.
Ananya Panday steps out to promote her film Liger in a chic yellow dress that screams SUNSHINE!
Mrunal Thakur redefines grace and elegance in her powder blue Anarkali dress designed by Tarun Tahiliani.
Kajol keeps her look fun and flirty in a colourful off-shoulder top teamed with a black skirt to celebrate 25 years of Gupt.
Rakul Singh gives us major sari goals in her designer sage green drape paired with chunky earrings.
Huma Qureshi shows us how to nail the athleisure look to perfection with some bling and sass.
Mouni Roy gives her bikini avatar an edgy twist by wearing a long sheer white shrug.
Katrina Kaif's blue cotton maxi dress is all about comfort and style put together.
Sonakshi Sinha loves her Sundays to be sparkly and we aren't complaining because she looks absolutely pretty in her little silver dress.