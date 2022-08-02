Disha, Ananya, Rakul Turn Up The Heat!

While Disha Patani and Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked black outfits, Ananya Panday was the sunshine girl in July.

Namrata Thakker looks at our favourite B-town divas who slayed their fashion game.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani looks bold and beautiful in her matte black gown with a thigh high slit as she attends the HT Most Stylish Awards 2022.

Her statement red lips and retro hairdo compliments her attire perfectly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a stunning style statement in an all-black ensemble, sporting minimal make-up and accessories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday steps out to promote her film Liger in a chic yellow dress that screams SUNSHINE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur redefines grace and elegance in her powder blue Anarkali dress designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol keeps her look fun and flirty in a colourful off-shoulder top teamed with a black skirt to celebrate 25 years of Gupt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh gives us major sari goals in her designer sage green drape paired with chunky earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi shows us how to nail the athleisure look to perfection with some bling and sass.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy gives her bikini avatar an edgy twist by wearing a long sheer white shrug.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif's blue cotton maxi dress is all about comfort and style put together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha loves her Sundays to be sparkly and we aren't complaining because she looks absolutely pretty in her little silver dress.