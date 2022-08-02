News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Disha, Ananya, Rakul Turn Up The Heat!

Disha, Ananya, Rakul Turn Up The Heat!

By NAMRATA THAKER
August 02, 2022 09:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

While Disha Patani and Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked black outfits, Ananya Panday was the sunshine girl in July.

Namrata Thakker looks at our favourite B-town divas who slayed their fashion game.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani looks bold and beautiful in her matte black gown with a thigh high slit as she attends the HT Most Stylish Awards 2022.

Her statement red lips and retro hairdo compliments her attire perfectly.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a stunning style statement in an all-black ensemble, sporting minimal make-up and accessories.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday steps out to promote her film Liger in a chic yellow dress that screams SUNSHINE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur redefines grace and elegance in her powder blue Anarkali dress designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol keeps her look fun and flirty in a colourful off-shoulder top teamed with a black skirt to celebrate 25 years of Gupt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh gives us major sari goals in her designer sage green drape paired with chunky earrings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi shows us how to nail the athleisure look to perfection with some bling and sass.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy gives her bikini avatar an edgy twist by wearing a long sheer white shrug.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif's blue cotton maxi dress is all about comfort and style put together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha loves her Sundays to be sparkly and we aren't complaining because she looks absolutely pretty in her little silver dress.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKER
COMMENT
Print this article
When Sonakshi, Shilpa, Mira Wore Masaba
When Sonakshi, Shilpa, Mira Wore Masaba
Isn't Aditi A GORGEOUS Bride?
Isn't Aditi A GORGEOUS Bride?
Alia Goes Desi, Priyanka Glows In White
Alia Goes Desi, Priyanka Glows In White
No matter where you hide...: Biden on Zawahiri killing
No matter where you hide...: Biden on Zawahiri killing
Masaba's FAB Style Tips!
Masaba's FAB Style Tips!
CWG 2022: India's schedule on Tuesday, August 2
CWG 2022: India's schedule on Tuesday, August 2
Aussie 'Love Triangle' creates ripples at CWG
Aussie 'Love Triangle' creates ripples at CWG

More like this

When Deepika Kissed Ranveer!

When Deepika Kissed Ranveer!

When Karan, Vidya, Nora, Genelia DAZZLED!

When Karan, Vidya, Nora, Genelia DAZZLED!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances