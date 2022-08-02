Why Is Darlings On Sanya's Mind?

Alia Bhatt held a screening of her debut production, Darlings, and invited her friends to watch.

The star, who is pregnant, could not join them but her co-stars, Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma, made up for her absence.

Darlings will stream on Netflix from August 5.

Shah Rukh Khan, who one of Darlings' three producers via his wife, Gauri Khan, invites his Jawan co-star Sanya Malhotra for the screening.

Aahana Kumra puts her best foot forward.

Kirti Kulhari had starred with Shefali Shah in the medical mystery, Human.

Mimi actor Sai Tamhankar arrives.

Ridhi Dogra.

Shefali Shah plays Alia's mother in Darlings.

Vijay Verma plays Alia's husband.

Ishaan Khatter joins Vijay.

Vineet Kumar Singh's political Web series Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti released last Friday.

Eijaz Khan makes it a point to watch the film despite his injury.

Sunil Grover.

Aditya Srivastava shows support to his Human co-star, Shefali.

Director Anees Bazmee.