What Are Aishwarya- Abhishek Celebrating?

By Rediff Movies
October 21, 2022 18:53 IST
Every year, Manish Malhotra hosts a grand Diwali bash at his residence. And every year, nearly *everyone* from Bollywood turns up to party. 

After all, MM has probably designed their clothes both on and off the screen.

Here's a glimpse of Manish's guest list this year.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan wear shades from the same family.

 

Power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

 

Madhuri Dixit arrives with husband Sriram Nene.

 

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have a busy night as they shuttle between Manish Malhotra and Taapsee Pannu's parties.

 

Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal.

 

Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl.

 

Pulkit Samrat joins Atul Agnihotri and his wife, Alvira.

 

Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita Khan.

 

Luv Ranjan with wife Alisha.

 

Varun Dhawan arrives solo. 

 

If Manish Malhotra's throwing a party, how can Karan Johar not be there?

 

Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

Karan Tacker and Sooraj Pancholi.

 

Varun Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
