News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Heavy rains, flood leave 56 dead, thousands homeless in Brazil

Heavy rains, flood leave 56 dead, thousands homeless in Brazil

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 05, 2024 11:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 56 people were killed due to torrential rains, followed by floods and mudslides in Brazil, forcing thousands of people out of their homes, reported Al Jazeera citing the government.

IMAGE: A man is rescued by military firefighters after the floods in Canoas, at the Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 4, 2024. Photograph: Renan Mattos/Reuters

Rescue operations are underway as emergency responders race against time to locate survivors trapped amidst the debris of collapsed homes, bridges, and roads.

 

The surge in water levels in the state of Rio Grande do Sul is straining dams and threatening the metropolis of Porto Alegre, the country's civil defence agency said, according to Al Jazeera.

Governor Eduardo Leite declared a state of emergency as the region grapples with the aftermath of the catastrophic weather event.

"We are dealing with the worst disaster in [our] history," Governor Leite lamented, acknowledging the grim reality that the death toll is expected to rise further as rescue efforts continue, as reported by Al Jazeera.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledged full support to the affected region, assuring that "there will be no lack of human or material resources" to alleviate the suffering caused by the extreme weather conditions.

Forecasters have issued warnings of further peril, as the state's main Guaiba river is anticipated to reach alarming levels, exacerbating the existing crisis. Entire communities have been cut off, with infrastructure severely compromised by the relentless downpour.

The dire situation has prompted authorities to urge residents to evacuate from high-risk areas near rivers and hillsides susceptible to mudslides. Access to basic amenities such as drinking water has been disrupted, leaving hundreds of thousands without essential services.

The catastrophic floods and mudslides are part of a pattern of extreme weather events plaguing South America's largest country.

Experts attribute the heightened frequency of such disasters to the impacts of climate change, which have been exacerbated by a recent cold front sweeping across the south and southeast regions following a period of intense heat, Al Jazeera reported. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
2024 May Witness More Natural Disasters
2024 May Witness More Natural Disasters
700-km Brazil 'megaflash' sets lightning record: UN
700-km Brazil 'megaflash' sets lightning record: UN
Climate change making IMD prediction difficult: DG
Climate change making IMD prediction difficult: DG
AFSPA may become obsolete in J-K's future: Rajnath
AFSPA may become obsolete in J-K's future: Rajnath
India men's team fails to finish in World Relays heats
India men's team fails to finish in World Relays heats
Poonch attack: Op to flush out terrorists enters Day 2
Poonch attack: Op to flush out terrorists enters Day 2
Uddhav would have remained silent if...: Raj Thackeray
Uddhav would have remained silent if...: Raj Thackeray
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Why our cities get submerged in the monsoon

Why our cities get submerged in the monsoon

How Urban Flooding Affects Lives

How Urban Flooding Affects Lives

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances