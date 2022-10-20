News
Taapsee, Nushrratt, Shilpa DAZZLE!

Taapsee, Nushrratt, Shilpa DAZZLE!

By Rediff Movies
October 20, 2022 19:28 IST
Producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party saw the who's who of the film industry.

From the power couples to the gorgeous divas, they were all there.

 

Taapsee Pannu picks a pretty pink for the occasion.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha hops over from Kriti Sanon's party to this one.

 

Doesn't Nora Fatehi's embellished lehenga look stunning?

 

Sophie Choudry goes black.

 

Radhika Madan chooses a soft pastel. 

 

Sharvari.

 

Chitrangda Singh picks a deep rani pink outfit.

 

Diana Penty, from the ramp to the red carpet.

 

Elli AvrRam goes floral.

 

Athiya Shetty.

 

Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actor Ishita Raj Sharma goes silver.

 

Daisy Shah wears the colour of the season too.

 

Shilpa Shetty belts up.

 

Ekta Kapoor.

 

Padmini Kolhapure.

 

Alka Yagnik.

Rediff Movies
