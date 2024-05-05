News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Poonch attack: Operation to flush out terrorists enters second day

Poonch attack: Operation to flush out terrorists enters second day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 05, 2024 10:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered its second day on Sunday.

IMAGE: The Indian Air Force vehicle which came under terrorist attack in Poonch. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Five IAF personnel were injured in the attack on Saturday evening near Shahsitar in the district's Surankote area and one of them succumbed to injuries at a military hospital, officials said.

 

They said a well-coordinated joint operation by the army and police is underway in many areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top, to neutralise the terrorists.

The terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the attack, the officials said.

There has been no "contact" with the terrorists yet, they said and added that security personnel are conducting combing operations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir
Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir
What Lies Ahead For J&K
What Lies Ahead For J&K
Poonch ambush resembles 2001 attack on J-K police
Poonch ambush resembles 2001 attack on J-K police
Uddhav would have remained silent if...: Raj Thackeray
Uddhav would have remained silent if...: Raj Thackeray
GT struggling, but Gill 'adjusting well to captaincy'
GT struggling, but Gill 'adjusting well to captaincy'
Chhattisgarh girl axes brother to death over phone use
Chhattisgarh girl axes brother to death over phone use
Swiatek outlasts Sabalenka in Madrid Open final
Swiatek outlasts Sabalenka in Madrid Open final
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

1 IAF personnel killed, 4 injured in JK terror attack

1 IAF personnel killed, 4 injured in JK terror attack

Has terrorism reduced in J-K as Amit Shah claimed?

Has terrorism reduced in J-K as Amit Shah claimed?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances