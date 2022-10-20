When The Sanon Sisters Party!

Kriti Sanon takes a leaf out of Ayushmann Khurrana's diary and hosts a Diwali party of her own!

Here's a dekko at her long guest list.

The gorgeous Sanon sisters -- Kriti and Nupur.

Kriti invites her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal.

Ananya Pandey rocks a beige and gold lehenga.

Rakul Singh brings her sunny spirit along.

Vaani Kapoor picks a Chandni look for the evening.

Nushrratt Bharuccha takes a break from the promotions of her Diwali release, Ram Setu, to party.

Kriti's Mimi co-star Sai Tamhankar arrives in black.

Sharvari wears a graphic print lehenga.

Sophie Choudry wears black for the evening.

Sonnalli Seygall looks pretty in a geometric print sari.

Athiya Shetty may not have signed a new movie but the party circuit keeps her busy.

Aditya Roy Kapur goes traditional.

Bollywood's resident cute couple Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza match each other in shades of blue.

Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu.

Patralekhaa with husband Rajkummar Rao.

Raj and Kriti had worked together in Hum Do Hamare Do and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Kriti's Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan pairs up with her again in Shehzada.

Karan Johar arrives with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Your Honour actor Parul Gulati makes her way in.

Tahira Kashyap is seen here, sans husband Ayushmann Khurrana.

Aparshakti Khurana does attend, though.

Ekta Kapoor.

Kriti has worked with Varun Sharma in Dilwale and Arjun Patiala.

Vicky Kaushal attends even as his famous wife does not.

Maniesh Paul.

Author Kanika Dhillon poses for a picture.

Karan Tacker.

One of Kriti's closest friends and frequent collaborator is Dinesh Vijan, who has produced films like Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Mimi, Hum Do Hamare Do and Bhediya.

He has also directed Kriti in Raabta.

Now, Dinesh has signed her for his next film with Shahid Kapoor, which will be directed by a debutant director.

Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee star with Kriti in Bhediya.

Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Wardha Khan.

Aanand L Rai arrives with his wife.

Director Luv Ranjan with wife Alisha Vaid.

Nikhil Dwivedi and Anurag Kashyap.

Manish Malhotra.