Katrina-Vicky At A Diwali Party

Like every year, Producer Ramesh Taurani threw a grand Diwali bash for his friends in the film industry.

It was a hectic night for the guests as they shuttled between the Taurani residence and Kriti Sanon's lovely celebration.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make a stunning couple, don't they? They do complement each other so well!

Patralekhaa with Rajkummar Rao.

Pulkit Samrat brings his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda.

Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu.

Rakul Singh with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Neil Nitin Mukesh with his wife, Rukmini.

Ritiesh Deshmukh with wife Genelia D'Souza and Mushtaq Shiekh.

Sonu Sood arrives with wife Sonali.

Television actor Karan Patel with wife Ankita.

Sargun Mehta with husband Ravi Dubey.

Kabir Khan arrives with wife Mini Mathur.

Vatsal Seth twins with wife Ishita Dutta.

Aayush Sharma arrives with wife Arpita Khan.

Her elder brother Arbaaz Khan arrives with sister Alvira and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Rohit Saraf brings his Ishq Vishk Rebound co-star Pashmina Roshan.

Ashutosh and Avinash Gowariker with their wives Sunita and Shazia.

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia.

Luv Ranjan with wife Alisha.

Deepshikha Bhagnani with husband Dhiraj Deshmukh.

The hosts, Ramesh and Varsha Taurani.

Ramesh's brother Kumar S Taurani.

David Dhawan with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Huma Qureshi with her brother Saqib Saleem and her Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal.

Poonam Dhillon with son Anmol Thakeria.

Armaan Malik with father Daboo Malik.

Archana Puran Singh arrives with son Ayushmaan Sethi.

Harman Baweja with father Harry Baweja.

Kartik Aaryan and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Maniesh Paul, Gurmeet Choudhary and Govinda's son Yashvardan Ahuja smile for the camera.

Sohail Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Producer Atul Kasbekar and directors Sriram Raghavan and Anees Bazmee.