Kriti-Pulkit Party With Taapsee

Kriti-Pulkit Party With Taapsee

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: October 21, 2022 17:56 IST
Taapsee Pannu has many reasons to party.

Firstly, it's Diwali!

She's also celebrating her new production house, Outsiders Films, which have movies like Blurr and Dhak Dhak in the pipeline.

 

Taapsee Pannu picks pure white for the occasion. 

 

Rakul Singh arrives with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Shriya Saran looks stunning as she arrives with husband Andrei Koscheev.

 

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi choose contrasting looks.

 

Pulkit Samrat arrives with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda.

 

Ravi Dubey with wife Sargun Mehta.

 

Pratik Gandhi with his wife Bhamini Oza.

Pratik stars in Taapsee's next film Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, where she plays a feisty cop searching for Pratik's missing bride. 

 

Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh with Mushtaq Sheikh and Taapsee's Looop Lapeta Producer Tanuj Garg.

 

Elli AvrRam.

 

Sai Tamhankar.

 

The Gone Game Actor Harleen Sethi.

 

Not many know that Actress-Producer Lakshmi Manchu had produced Taapsee's debut Telugu film, Jhummandi Naadam.

 

Gully Boy Actor Amruta Subhash.

 

Ekta Kapoor.

 

Saiyami Kher with her Ghoomer Director R Balki.

 

The Gulati siblings, Pavail and Parul.

Pavail had played Taapsee's husband in Thappad, a film that brought her a lot of raves.

 

Taapsee's production partner Pranjal Khandhdiya with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Fatima stars in their upcoming production, Dhak Dhak, alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and...

 

...Sanjana Sanghi, who caught everyone's attention with her regal appearance at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week.

 

Director Anees Bazmee.

 

Maja Ma actress Srishti Shrivastava, right, with a friend.

 

Udaan Actor Rajat Barmecha Rajat Barmecha with a friend.

 

Ridhi Dogra and Meiyang Chang.

 

Abhimanyu Dasani, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Rajesh Khattar.

 

Taapsee's Thappad and Mulk Director Anubhav Sinha with his wife Ratnaa.

 

Kanika Dhillon, who has written films like Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba and Manmarziyaan, arrives with husband Himanshu Sharma.

 

Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha had also hosted a grand Diwali bash.

 

Directors Milap Zaveri and Aanand L Rai.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
