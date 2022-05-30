News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Alia REALLY Wants!

What Alia REALLY Wants!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
May 30, 2022 13:04 IST
Who's Karisma missing?... What’s on Neha’s mind?... Sara's travel spree continues...

Please click on the images below for a better look.

 

IMAGE: Sun-kissed and happy!
‘Just give me my sunshine and I’ll be on my way,' says Alia Bhatt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor is missing Kareena and shares an adorable sister-selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia has got travel on her mind and her chic airport look has got our attention!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: After hiking in Kashmir and chilling in London, Sara Ali Khan is now exploring the beautiful country of Istanbul.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha keeps it casual and comfy in a Punit Balana outfit as she promotes her film, Janhit Mein Jari, in Jaipur.
Hope the foot is better, Nushrratt!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha /Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shweta Tripathi looks ecstatic as she takes a short vacay to a beach paradise!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi /Instagram

 

IMAGE: Farah Khan and singer Shaan have fun shooting with Mika Singh in Jodhpur for his upcoming reality show, Swayamwar: Mika Di Vohti.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
