What Alia REALLY Wants!

Who's Karisma missing?... What’s on Neha’s mind?... Sara's travel spree continues...
IMAGE: Sun-kissed and happy!
‘Just give me my sunshine and I’ll be on my way,' says Alia Bhatt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor is missing Kareena and shares an adorable sister-selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Neha Dhupia has got travel on her mind and her chic airport look has got our attention!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram
IMAGE: After hiking in Kashmir and chilling in London, Sara Ali Khan is now exploring the beautiful country of Istanbul.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha keeps it casual and comfy in a Punit Balana outfit as she promotes her film, Janhit Mein Jari, in Jaipur.
Hope the foot is better, Nushrratt!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha /Instagram
IMAGE: Shweta Tripathi looks ecstatic as she takes a short vacay to a beach paradise!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi /Instagram
IMAGE: Farah Khan and singer Shaan have fun shooting with Mika Singh in Jodhpur for his upcoming reality show, Swayamwar: Mika Di Vohti.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram