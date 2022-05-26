Meet Ayushmann's NAGA Co-Star

After Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana and Director Anubhav Sinha reunite for another socio-political-drama, Anek.

Anek, which releases on Friday, May 27, stars newcomer Andrea Kevichusa alongside Ayushmann.

Andrea grabbed everyone's attention in the trailer, making us wonder who she is. Namrata Thakker finds out:

Born in Kohima, Nagaland, Carol Andrea Kevichusa is of Angami Naga descent from Khonoma.

She's said to have Mizo ancestry from her father's side and Ao Naga ancestry from her mother's side.

Andrea started her modelling career when she was only 15. She worked as a part-time model for a Mumbai agency while still in school.

Andrea soon established herself in the modelling world, having worked with Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Piaf and other international brands.

Chilling with bestie and fellow model Monica Tomas.

Andrea, 21, has showcased Katrina Kaif's cosmetic line, Kay Beauty.

Andrea was 18 when Anubhav Sinha offered her the lead role in Anek.

In the film, she plays Aido, a national level boxer.

To prep for her role, Andrea attended acting workshops and classes.

She also learned boxing, worked on her Hindi, learnt to ride a two-wheeler and trained for her action stunts.

Andrea visits the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

A day out with mommy dearest!

Ayushmann and Andrea caught candid while promoting their film.

Anek marks Andrea's Bollywood debut and we can't wait to see what she has in store for us.