Why Nushrratt's A Fighter!

Why Nushrratt's A Fighter!

By Rediff Movies
May 27, 2022 16:21 IST
Click on the images to find out which stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Thursday:

 

IMAGE: Venkatesh arrives in Mumbai to promote his upcoming Web series, Rana Naidu.
It will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma.
Rana Naidu is an official adaptation of the American crime show, Ray Donovan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Venkatesh's nephew, Rana Daggubati, gives him company at the launch as well as in the series.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: As does Surveen Chawla.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha promotes her upcoming film, Janhit Mein Jaari.
Even a leg injury won't stop the actress from fulfilling her commitments.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Later in the day, Nushrratt stops by at the launch of Prateek Kuhad's new album, The Way That Lovers Do.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Singer-songwriter-musician Prateek Kuhad (right) gets clicked with Nikhil Dwivedi.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur looks pretty in pink.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Salma Agha's daughter, Sasha, makes an appearance.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Singer Jonita Gandhi.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sibling singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar pose with RJ Malishka.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Jitendra Joshi promotes his Web series, Panchayat 2.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh waves to the photographers.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana promotes his film Anek, which releases today.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
