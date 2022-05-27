Why Nushrratt's A Fighter!

Click on the images to find out which stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Thursday:
IMAGE: Venkatesh arrives in Mumbai to promote his upcoming Web series, Rana Naidu.
It will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma.
Rana Naidu is an official adaptation of the American crime show, Ray Donovan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Venkatesh's nephew, Rana Daggubati, gives him company at the launch as well as in the series.
IMAGE: As does Surveen Chawla.
IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha promotes her upcoming film, Janhit Mein Jaari.
Even a leg injury won't stop the actress from fulfilling her commitments.
IMAGE: Later in the day, Nushrratt stops by at the launch of Prateek Kuhad's new album, The Way That Lovers Do.
IMAGE: Singer-songwriter-musician Prateek Kuhad (right) gets clicked with Nikhil Dwivedi.
IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur looks pretty in pink.
IMAGE: Salma Agha's daughter, Sasha, makes an appearance.
IMAGE: Singer Jonita Gandhi.
IMAGE: Sibling singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar pose with RJ Malishka.
IMAGE: Jitendra Joshi promotes his Web series, Panchayat 2.
IMAGE: Rakul Singh waves to the photographers.
IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana promotes his film Anek, which releases today.
