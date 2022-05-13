News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sara Takes Us To Kashmir... Again!

Sara Takes Us To Kashmir... Again!

By Rediff Movies
May 13, 2022 10:45 IST
There's no doubt that Sara Ali Khan absolutely loves Kashmir.

She has visited this 'paradise on earth' before and doesn't mind returning to the beautiful Valley.

Recently, the Kedarnath actress went on a trekking trip to Pahalgam and made some amazing memories.

'Kashmir Ki Kali, Is back to your Gali, Now trekking par Main Chali,' she rhymes.

Please click on the images for a better look at the Sara Ali Khan's trekking trip to Kashmir.

 

IMAGE: Who says one can't be a fashionable trekker?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A splash of red against the beautiful skyline.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sara makes sure to colour-coordinate with her tent.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sara has always loved to travel. Click here to see some of the places she has visited.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actress makes it a point to explore the places she visits on her outdoor shoots as well. Like the time she went to Gujarat to shoot Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sara will also be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

 

 
