Sara Gets Neon And Dramatic In London!

Sara Gets Neon And Dramatic In London!

By Rediff Movies
May 24, 2022 16:03 IST
There's one thing Sara Ali Khan clearly loves above all others.

So when she sees a window, she's off in the blink of eye to indulge her travel bug.

After visiting Kashmir earlier this month, she's now having fun in London.

'Enough of the monochromatic. It’s time for some Sara, Neon and Dramatic,' she writes.

Please click on the images for a better look at Sara's London holiday pictures.

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan waits for a train.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And visits a boxing club!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Check out those neon sunglasses!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Looking for love in London?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shopping at Carnaby Street.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Yummylicious! Is that Sara's meal for the day?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
