Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Even as Bollywood is busy welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes, Priyanka Chopra gave everyone a glimpse into daughter Malti Marie's cute ways of celebrating Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka writes, 'A girl and her Ganpati. Always with us...wherever we go.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti's Ganpati meets Lord Ganesha in their home temple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka enjoys some quiet time with Malti and Ganpati.