Alia-Ayan Party With The Ambanis

*Everyone* turned up when Nita and Mukesh Ambani invited them to their home Antilia in south Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Alia Bhatt with Ayan Mukerji.

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chibber.

Jawan Director Atlee and wife Priya get a taste of Bollywood parties.

Salman Khan with niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

Isabelle Kaif gives brother-in-law Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal company.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra look radiant together.

Rakul Singh arrives with Jackky Bhagnani.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao get ready to party.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Genelia D'Souza and husband Ritiesh Deshmukh.

How Bollywood's biggest stars party...

Mana and Suniel Shetty.

Manushi Chhillar catches up with Bhagyshree and Himalaya Dasani.

Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor/

Arbaaz Khan, Chunky Panday, Meezaan.

Boney Kapoor with his youngest daughter Khushi.

Music composers Ajay-Atul.

Anu Malik with wife Anju daughters Anmol and Ada.

Jeetendra and daughter Ekta Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn with nephew Daanish Gandhi.

Rajkumar Hirani with wife Manjeet and son Vir.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar