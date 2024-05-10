News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dravid will have to reapply for Head Coach's job: Jay Shah

Dravid will have to reapply for Head Coach's job: Jay Shah

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 10, 2024 12:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shah said even a foreign coach can be considered depending on the CAC's recommendations.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as India Head Coach ends after the T20 World Cup next month 

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid's tenure as India Head Coach ends after the T20 World Cup next month. Photograph: BCCI

India head coach Rahul Dravid will have to reapply if he wishes to continue in the job after his tenure ends with next month's T20 World Cup, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has said while making it clear that the new appointment will be for a three-year term.

Dravid, who had a two-year contract originally, was given an extension along with his support staff after the conclusion of the 50-overs World Cup in November last year.

 

"We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years," Shah told select media during an interaction at the BCCI office here on Thursday.

The BCCI secretary said there has been no precedent of having different coaches for different formats but ultimately the decision rests with the Cricket Advisory Committee. The CAC comprises Jatin Paranjape, Ashok Malhotra and Sulakshana Naik.

"There is no precedent of different coaches for different format in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of players who are all-format players. There are many common players across formats such as Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," he said.

"Ultimately, this is the Cricket Advisory Committee's call. I have to implement what they decide," he added.

Shah said even a foreign coach can be considered depending on the CAC's recommendations.

"If the CAC selects a foreign coach, I can't interfere," he added.

The BCCI secretary informed that the vacant post of one national selector is expected to be filled up soon.

"A few interviews for the selector's post have already happened. We will announce it soon," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Du Plessis lauds RCB's character
Du Plessis lauds RCB's character
King Kohli Reigns In Dharamsala!
King Kohli Reigns In Dharamsala!
King Kohli's Army In Dharamsala
King Kohli's Army In Dharamsala
6 Health Benefits Of Drinking Barley Water
6 Health Benefits Of Drinking Barley Water
What You'd Want To Steal From Aaditi
What You'd Want To Steal From Aaditi
India fully withdraws soldiers from Maldives
India fully withdraws soldiers from Maldives
'Never Give Up Has Hit Home'
'Never Give Up Has Hit Home'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Is Kohli Targeting Gavaskar?

Is Kohli Targeting Gavaskar?

'He'll make you hurt, especially if you drop him'

'He'll make you hurt, especially if you drop him'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances