Aishwarya-Aaradhya At Ambani Ganpati

Bollywood pulled out their most glamorous outfits for Nita and Mukesh Ambani's Ganpati party at their home Antilia in south Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Plus One, daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan.

Watch the star guests mingle at the party.

Disha Patani made heads turn as she made her entry.

Mouni Roy.

The besties catch up.

Rekha will turn 69 on October 10. Believe It Or Not!

Rashmika Mandanna.

Shanaya Kapoor.

Juhi Chawla.

Know who Rasha Hingorani's mum is?*

Vaibhavi Merchant.

Karisma Kapoor with aunt Reema Jain and sister-in-law Anissha Jain.

Nita Ambani with daughter-in-law Shloka, right, and would-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

*Raveena Tandon.