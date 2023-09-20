'Welcome Home Bappa,' Says Bollywood

Bollywood stars welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday says, 'Welcome home Bappa.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor goes traditional.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan pays her respects to the Lord of New Beginnings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dress up for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan twins with daughter Inaaya& while hubby Kunal Kemmu doesn't shy away from pink either.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre keeps her modaks ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan worships Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Sharma/Instagram

As does the Fukrey team: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma welcome Ganpati home. Arpita's eldest brother Salman Khan was seen performing the aarti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

This is Shah Rukh Khan's Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor and son Laksshya bring home Lord Ganesha, and Tusshar writes, 'From gratitude to attitude, it's all ok! Let's pray.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrates the festival with father Nitin Mukesh, mother Nishi, brother Naman, wife Rukmini Sahay and daughter Nurvi. It's little Nurvi's birthday today!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar at the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati in Pune.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari shares, 'Ganapati Bappa Moryaaaaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ~ गणेश चतुर्थीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा Our Bappa this year is a Mandar Ganesha. This rare idol naturally took the shape of Lord Ganesha on our Mandar tree that is at least more than 15 years old. May Bappa bless us all with love & happiness all year long.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have made their Ganpati at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah is happy to bring home Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla/Instagram

Divya Khosla has a special prayer as her new film Yaariyaan 2 gets ready for release in October.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates the festival with brother Anand, mother Madhavi and father Govardhan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar performs puja at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty twins with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha and also promotes her coming film Sukhee, as she says, 'Ganpati Bappa Moriya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all Sukhee Bhava.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit has eyes only for Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are 'Celebrating the eco way with the most friendly God.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra does 'Grah Pravesh on Ganesh Chaturthi'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor gets the decoration right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar with the Ganpati at her home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna with husband Varun Bangera, mum and mum-in-law.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Mother-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya bring home Ganpati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker with sister Sasha and parents Kuku and Veena Tacker.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

Kavita Kaushik and husband Ronnit Biswas.