'Welcome Home Bappa,' Says Bollywood

Bollywood stars welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes.
Ananya Panday says, 'Welcome home Bappa.'
Janhvi Kapoor goes traditional.
Sara Ali Khan pays her respects to the Lord of New Beginnings.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dress up for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Soha Ali Khan twins with daughter Inaaya& while hubby Kunal Kemmu doesn't shy away from pink either.
Sonali Bendre keeps her modaks ready.
Kartik Aaryan worships Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja.
As does the Fukrey team: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat.
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma welcome Ganpati home. Arpita's eldest brother Salman Khan was seen performing the aarti.
This is Shah Rukh Khan's Ganpati.
Tusshar Kapoor and son Laksshya bring home Lord Ganesha, and Tusshar writes, 'From gratitude to attitude, it's all ok! Let's pray.'
Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrates the festival with father Nitin Mukesh, mother Nishi, brother Naman, wife Rukmini Sahay and daughter Nurvi. It's little Nurvi's birthday today!
Amruta Khanvilkar at the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati in Pune.
Sharvari shares, 'Ganapati Bappa Moryaaaaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ~ गणेश चतुर्थीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा Our Bappa this year is a Mandar Ganesha. This rare idol naturally took the shape of Lord Ganesha on our Mandar tree that is at least more than 15 years old. May Bappa bless us all with love & happiness all year long.'
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have made their Ganpati at home.
Daisy Shah is happy to bring home Ganpati.
Divya Khosla has a special prayer as her new film Yaariyaan 2 gets ready for release in October.
Vijay Deverakonda celebrates the festival with brother Anand, mother Madhavi and father Govardhan.
Mithila Palkar performs puja at home.
Shilpa Shetty twins with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha and also promotes her coming film Sukhee, as she says, 'Ganpati Bappa Moriya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all Sukhee Bhava.'
Madhuri Dixit has eyes only for Lord Ganesha.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are 'Celebrating the eco way with the most friendly God.'
Aahana Kumra does 'Grah Pravesh on Ganesh Chaturthi'.
Shanaya Kapoor gets the decoration right.
Shriya Pilgaonkar with the Ganpati at her home.
Karishma Tanna with husband Varun Bangera, mum and mum-in-law.
Mother-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya bring home Ganpati.
Karan Tacker with sister Sasha and parents Kuku and Veena Tacker.
Kavita Kaushik and husband Ronnit Biswas.