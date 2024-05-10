News
What You'd Want To Steal From Aaditi

By REDIFF STYLE
May 10, 2024 11:45 IST
You'd want her wardrobe :)

Chic. Comfortable. Confident. These three Cs define Aaditi Pohankar's style. 

The Star actor has a gutsy attitude towards fashion.

At the same time, not a hair will be out of place. 

IMAGE: For the love of polka dots but as a sari! A clean, modern palette is what sets Aaditi's style apart.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Aaditi Pohankar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aaditi clearly knows how magical a white outfit can be.

 

IMAGE: When it comes to festivals, she likes going traditional.

 

IMAGE: For the red carpet, however, she is at her shimmering best.

 

IMAGE: Florals are her go-to choice for a fun outing.

 

IMAGE: Laidback afternoons call for a casual top-denim combo. 

 

IMAGE: Her love for blooms is undisputed as is her fondness for white trousers.

 

IMAGE: When the prints are so amazing, the outfit will be timeless. 

 

IMAGE: Now that's why black can be a must-try wedding colour. 

 

IMAGE: She has a thing for simple anarkali-style kurtas.

 

IMAGE: Hello, sunshine girl.

 

