Rediff.com  » Movies » Malaika's Stunning Look For Ganpati

Malaika's Stunning Look For Ganpati

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 21, 2023 12:44 IST
Besides the grand Ambani party, film folk also visited Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's house for Ganpati darshan.

Shilpa Shetty waves to photographers,as she welcomes her guests home.

 

Shamita Shetty with mum Sunanda Shetty.

 

Is orange the new black for Malaika Arora?

 

Pooja Hegde.

 

Akanksha Malhotra.

 

Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh with their sons Riaan and Rahyl,

 

Abhimanyu Dasani worked with Shilpa in Nikamma.

 

Tanishaa Mukerji.

 

Bigg Boss contestant Pratik Sehajpal with his mother Shaiiljaa Sehajpal.

 

Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand with wife Mamta, son Ranveer, Producer Jay Shewakramani with wife Nisha.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
