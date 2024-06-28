'My weakness is my family, and the people I love.'

'I don't think I will receive any kind of backlash from the audience because I am not someone who drags someone's family into fights and arguments.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal Pandey/Instagram

Social media influencer and content creator Vishal Pandey, who has over nine million followers on Instagram, hopes to get more by contesting in the third season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Before entering the show, Vishal tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh, "One day, I decided to make a video and that's when things started changing. From there to Bigg Boss OTT, it has been quite a journey."

Tell us about yourself.

I come from a middle-class, joint family of 10.

One day, I decided to make a video and that's when things started changing.

From there to Bigg Boss OTT, it has been quite a journey.

That 19 year old who decided to make videos on TikTok is very happy right now.

Participating in a show like this is a big thing for me.

What do you think will be your deal breaker in the show?

Don't involve my family. That's it.

What will be the one thing which will make you feel comfortable with someone?

See, I am a person who believes in loyalty.

If I stand with someone, if I make friends, I stick with them through thick and thin.

Naturally, I expect the same in return.

What do you hope to achieve by being on the show?

The love of the audience.

And, of course, the trophy.

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

My loyalty.

My honesty.

I am good at making friends.

I am very vocal about things, very straightforward.

My weakness is my family, and the people I love.

I won't say I am very emotional but it pains when someone breaks your trust.

Bigg Boss often involves controversial moments. How do you plan to deal with negative publicity?

I don't think I will receive any kind of backlash from the audience because I am not someone who drags someone's family into fights and arguments.

So I don't think anything of that sort will happen.

But God forbid it happens, I will try to convert them into my fans.

Are you prepared to deal with the scrutiny of the cameras 24/7?

Scrutiny? Pretty big word.

Yes, the fact that there are cameras around you 24/7 will be on your mind subconsciously.

Having said that, I am a person who will forget about cameras the moment I enter the house.

Somebody told me that as soon as you enter the house, start thinking that this is the place where you are born and the number of days you are going to live there is your journey.

Anil Kapoor is taking over as the host this season. How do you feel about this?

I think he will bring a lot of experience because he has been working since ages.

What's your biggest fear about being on Bigg Boss OTT?

There is no fear.

But one thing I am really worried about is that what if people misinterpret what I say on the show?

You can say I fear misinterpretation of my words.

If that happens, it's wrong.

What message would you like to give to your fans and the viewers who will be watching you on Bigg Boss OTT?

I want to tell them, I love you guys a lot. You guys have given me a lot of love.

In case, you do not know me, still support me.

I promise I will make sure to play the game with all my heart and dedication and make you guys proud and bring the trophy to Mira Road (a township north of Mumbai).