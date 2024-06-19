'Nobody can replace Anil Kapoor either.'

Bigg Boss OTT, a digital spin-off of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss, is back with its third season. But this time, the host is different.

Anil Kapoor is set to replace superstar Salman Khan as host in the new season.

AK's entry marks a significant change, and fans are eager to see how he will make the role his own.

Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh reports from the show's launch.

Anil Kapoor makes a dhamakedaar entry:

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Anil Kapoor with Munawar Faruqui.

At the event, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui quizzed Kapoor about the inevitable comparisons with Khan.

"Everyone is asking this question but it is very wrong. No one can replace Salman Khan," said Kapoor.

After a pause, he added, "Nobody can replace Anil Kapoor either."

Calling Khan his younger brother and friend, Kapoor said that actors often get replaced due to various reasons.

"Everyone has work. Sometimes, for some reason, one cannot do a certain project or does not have time to do it. Many people have replaced me, I have also replaced people. We are just doing a job. We should do it with a lot of sincerity and honesty. Things like this happen."

"Everyone in my family is very excited about it," he says.

He shares who he's taken inspiration from to host the show.

Just why was Anil Kapoor roped in for the show instead of Salman Khan? Here's the real answer:

"I wanted to do something different for a long time now. I have done many movies, judged shows but have never done something like Bigg Boss. I am very excited about it."

AK shares how he will solve the fights in the reality show.

Who would he like to share the Bigg Boss house with?

"Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma and I should go in the house," he said, adding, "And do you know who should host the show when we are inside the house? It should be Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan). It would be very exciting."

At the launch event, Kapoor was asked who from his family would be the perfect choice as a participant for a show like Bigg Boss.

He said, "I would say I am the best for this. Actually, the 30-year-old Anil Kapoor would be the best."

"There was a movie that I did called AK vs AK and I had to think a lot before accepting it. My image was at stake. But I decided to do it and it turned out to be a success. During that time, the director (Vikramaditya Motwane) even asked me if he could have Rhea, Sonam, my wife and Harsh in the film.

"I asked him to speak to them as they are strong enough to make their own decisions. Similarly, you can ask them if they would like to be a part of Bigg Boss."

AK quotes Denzil Washington to explain his career moves:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premieres on June 21, 2024 on JioCinema at 9 pm.