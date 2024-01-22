News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Alia At Ram Temple

Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Alia At Ram Temple

Source: ANI
Last updated on: January 22, 2024 15:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: ANI Photo

Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Sriram Nene, takes a selfie with his wife along with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkumar Hirani at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The film folk turned out in traditional outfits for the pran pratishtha at the temple.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Over 8,000 guests were invited to the ceremony at the grand temple.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Amitabh Bachchan (not in picture) and Abhishek Bachchan (seen here with former Supreme Court Chief Justice U U Lalit) also attended the event.

 

Ram Charan with father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha.

Before leaving for Ayodhya, Chiranjeevi had told ANI, "That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman, who is my deity, has personally invited me...We are so fortunate to witness this pran pratishta."

Ram Charan added, "It's a long wait. We are all very honoured to be there."

Photograph: ANI Photo

Madhur Bhandarkar takes a selfie with Kangana Ranaut.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Singer Anuradha Paudwal mesmerised the audience with her rendition of Ram bhajans and got emotional after her performance.

"I have no words. When God decides, nobody can stop him from arriving," she told ANI.

Paudwal performed with her daughter, Kavita Paudwal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shankar Mahadevan/Instagram

Shankar Mahadevan, seen here with wife Sangeeta, also performed on the occasion.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sonu Nigam performed the Ram Siya Ram bhajan at the ceremony.

He got emotional after witnessing the ceremony and said, "Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi (tears) bolne ko hai."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Kangana Compares Ayodhya To Vatican
Kangana Compares Ayodhya To Vatican
FIRST LOOK: Ram Lalla idol after consecration
FIRST LOOK: Ram Lalla idol after consecration
From Bachchan to Ambani, who's who at Ayodhya event
From Bachchan to Ambani, who's who at Ayodhya event
LORD RAM CONSECRATED IN AYODHYA
LORD RAM CONSECRATED IN AYODHYA
From 1528 To 2024: A 500-year timeline of Ram temple
From 1528 To 2024: A 500-year timeline of Ram temple
Ayodhya's Shows A Hat Tip To Rajamouli
Ayodhya's Shows A Hat Tip To Rajamouli
Dance And Music In Ayodhya
Dance And Music In Ayodhya

More like this

Rajinikanth Arrives At The Ram Mandir

Rajinikanth Arrives At The Ram Mandir

Madhuri, Ranbir, Alia Arrive In Ayodhya

Madhuri, Ranbir, Alia Arrive In Ayodhya

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances