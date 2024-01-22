Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Alia At Ram Temple

Photograph: ANI Photo

Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Sriram Nene, takes a selfie with his wife along with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkumar Hirani at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The film folk turned out in traditional outfits for the pran pratishtha at the temple.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Over 8,000 guests were invited to the ceremony at the grand temple.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Amitabh Bachchan (not in picture) and Abhishek Bachchan (seen here with former Supreme Court Chief Justice U U Lalit) also attended the event.

Ram Charan with father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha.

Before leaving for Ayodhya, Chiranjeevi had told ANI, "That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman, who is my deity, has personally invited me...We are so fortunate to witness this pran pratishta."

Ram Charan added, "It's a long wait. We are all very honoured to be there."

Photograph: ANI Photo

Madhur Bhandarkar takes a selfie with Kangana Ranaut.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Singer Anuradha Paudwal mesmerised the audience with her rendition of Ram bhajans and got emotional after her performance.

"I have no words. When God decides, nobody can stop him from arriving," she told ANI.

Paudwal performed with her daughter, Kavita Paudwal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shankar Mahadevan/Instagram

Shankar Mahadevan, seen here with wife Sangeeta, also performed on the occasion.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sonu Nigam performed the Ram Siya Ram bhajan at the ceremony.

He got emotional after witnessing the ceremony and said, "Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi (tears) bolne ko hai."