From Bachchan to Ambani, who's who at Ram temple event

From Bachchan to Ambani, who's who at Ram temple event

By REDIFF NEWS
January 22, 2024 11:17 IST
From RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, from industrialist Sunil Bharti Mittal to south superstar Rajnikant are attending the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Religious fervour gripped Ayodhya with biting cold failing to dampen the spirits of those who have flocked here to witness the historic moment.

'Ram dhun' played in the streets from early morning, as security personnel kept a tight vigil across the Ayodhya districts.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Kangana Ranaut at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya 

Actors Madhuri Dixit Nane, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain and Rohit Shetty

 

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, at the temple in Ayodhya

REDIFF NEWS
 
