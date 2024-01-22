News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kangana Compares Ayodhya To Vatican

Kangana Compares Ayodhya To Vatican

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 22, 2024 13:32 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Raunaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel.

 

Bollywood folk arrived in Ayodhya numbers to be a part of the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple.

Watch: Kangana compares Ayodhya to the Vatican City.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol captures mum and BJP MP Hema Malini at the venue.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Just two days ago, Hema Malini had posted a picture from Ayodhya and updated us, 'Tulsi Peetadishwar (Chitrakoot jagat guru) Shri Rambhadracharya ji celebrated his 75th birthday in Ayodhya as Amrit Mahotsav on Jan 17. I had the good fortune to perform Ramayan, in which I essayed the role of Ram's Sita.'

Watch Hema Malini leave her hotel for the Ram temple.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sonu Nigam performed Ram bhajans on the morning of the ceremony.

Vivek Oberoi tells ANI, "It's magical, spectacular. I have seen so many images of it. But when you see it before your eyes, it seems that you are watching something magical."

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hariharan/Instagram

Hariharan writes, 'Standing before the majestic Ram Mandir, embraced by a sense of peace and devotion. A truly humbling experience. Grateful for this blessed moment.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

Madhur Bhandarkar is overwhelmed by the breathtaking view of the temple.

 

Watch: Jackie Shroff leaves his hotel for the temple.

