Kangana Compares Ayodhya To Vatican

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel.
Bollywood folk arrived in Ayodhya numbers to be a part of the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple.
Watch: Kangana compares Ayodhya to the Vatican City.
Esha Deol captures mum and BJP MP Hema Malini at the venue.
Just two days ago, Hema Malini had posted a picture from Ayodhya and updated us, 'Tulsi Peetadishwar (Chitrakoot jagat guru) Shri Rambhadracharya ji celebrated his 75th birthday in Ayodhya as Amrit Mahotsav on Jan 17. I had the good fortune to perform Ramayan, in which I essayed the role of Ram's Sita.'
Watch Hema Malini leave her hotel for the Ram temple.
Sonu Nigam performed Ram bhajans on the morning of the ceremony.
Vivek Oberoi tells ANI, "It's magical, spectacular. I have seen so many images of it. But when you see it before your eyes, it seems that you are watching something magical."
Hariharan writes, 'Standing before the majestic Ram Mandir, embraced by a sense of peace and devotion. A truly humbling experience. Grateful for this blessed moment.'
Madhur Bhandarkar is overwhelmed by the breathtaking view of the temple.
Watch: Jackie Shroff leaves his hotel for the temple.