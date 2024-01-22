FIRST LOOK: Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya after consecration

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled on Monday at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi led rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are present at the ceremony.