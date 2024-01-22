News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Anupam Kher Meets Rajinikanth In Ayodhya

Anupam Kher Meets Rajinikanth In Ayodhya

Source: ANI
January 22, 2024 10:25 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram
 

Anupam Kher shared a picture with megastar Rajinikanth when they met in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony.

Kher wrote, 'Amazing to meet my friend and one and only superstar #RajniKanth in Shri Ram Janm Bhumi, #Ayodhya! Jai Shri Ram!'

"Today, I am representing lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus who had to leave their homes...Today Lord Ram is returning to his home and I hope we will also return soon. I went to Hanuman Garhi as well...People across the world are celebrating this day. Today is Diwali and this is not just a religious festival, this is much more," Kher told the media.

"Before going to Lord Ram, it is very important to have the darshan of Lord Hanuman...The atmosphere in Ayodhya is so graceful. There is slogan of Jai Sri Ram in the air everywhere...Diwali has come again, this is the real Diwali," he added.

Source: ANI
