IMAGE: Mahaveer Jain with wife Neetu, Madhuri Dixit, Dr Sriram Nene, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Rajkumari Hirani. Photograph: ANI Photo

Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and film-makers Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain and Rohit Shetty have arrived in Ayodhya for the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple.

Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and Rajinikanth have already reached the venue.

Alia headed for Ayodhya immediately after gracing an awards ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she was honoured.

The ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event, Mangal Dhwani.