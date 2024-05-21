Jacqueline Picks Gold For Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez got everyone's attention when she walked the red carpet at Cannes.

She wore a shimmery golden gown from the shelves of Mikael D Couture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Wearing jewellery from Hassanzade, Jacqueline kept her accessories minimal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Before leaving for the event, Jacqueline shared her excitement: 'I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW and I cannot wait for it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

She adds, 'It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it's an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

'Where dreams meet reality,' Jacqueline writes.

Indeed.