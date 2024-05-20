Like Urvashi's Fish Necklace?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela is certainly not done with Cannes yet.

For her third outing at the film festival, she chose a princessy look for the red carpet screening of the Spanish film, Emilia Pérez, starring Selena Gomez.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

The blue cosmos-themed gown is from Polish designer Sylvia's shelves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

What caught everyone's attention was Urvashi's dancing fish necklace from La Marquise Jewellery.

Earlier, Urvashi had worn an alligator necklace at Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi keeps her hair up for this look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Her purse matches her gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi's Cannes fashion game is certainly on point, as she wins hearts in all her looks so far.