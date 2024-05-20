Like Urvashi's Fish Necklace?

Urvashi Rautela is certainly not done with Cannes yet.
For her third outing at the film festival, she chose a princessy look for the red carpet screening of the Spanish film, Emilia Pérez, starring Selena Gomez.
The blue cosmos-themed gown is from Polish designer Sylvia's shelves.
What caught everyone's attention was Urvashi's dancing fish necklace from La Marquise Jewellery.
Earlier, Urvashi had worn an alligator necklace at Cannes.
Urvashi keeps her hair up for this look.
Her purse matches her gown.
Urvashi's Cannes fashion game is certainly on point, as she wins hearts in all her looks so far.