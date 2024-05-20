News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Urvashi's Fish Necklace?

Like Urvashi's Fish Necklace?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 20, 2024 11:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela is certainly not done with Cannes yet.

For her third outing at the film festival, she chose a princessy look for the red carpet screening of the Spanish film, Emilia Pérez, starring Selena Gomez.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

The blue cosmos-themed gown is from Polish designer Sylvia's shelves.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

What caught everyone's attention was Urvashi's dancing fish necklace from La Marquise Jewellery.

Earlier, Urvashi had worn an alligator necklace at Cannes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi keeps her hair up for this look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Her purse matches her gown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi's Cannes fashion game is certainly on point, as she wins hearts in all her looks so far.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Urvashi Goes 'Nude' At Cannes
Urvashi Goes 'Nude' At Cannes
Like Urvashi's Cannes Look? VOTE!
Like Urvashi's Cannes Look? VOTE!
Is This Aishwarya's Epic Fail At Cannes?
Is This Aishwarya's Epic Fail At Cannes?
Babies Day Out For Sunrisers Hyderabad!
Babies Day Out For Sunrisers Hyderabad!
'Mr Modi Is Rattled'
'Mr Modi Is Rattled'
Haven't spoken a word against minorities, only...: PM
Haven't spoken a word against minorities, only...: PM
What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?
What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?

More like this

Kiara Gets Her Fashion Right At Cannes

Kiara Gets Her Fashion Right At Cannes

Like Deepti's Gold Look At Cannes?

Like Deepti's Gold Look At Cannes?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances