Like Urvashi's Cannes Look? VOTE!

Urvashi Rautela leads the India contingent at the 77th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival, as she walked the red carpet at its opening ceremony.

Sharing the red carpet with her was Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep.

Urvashi shares a picture on Instagram and writes, 'Festival de Cannes 2024 OPENING CEREMONY with my ultimate fav #MERYLSTREEP.'

The actor looked confident in a pink corset gown, ruffled collar with a thigh high slit.

She completed her look with a matching studded headpiece and lace gloves.

The actress made her debut at Cannes in 2022 and has been coming since.

