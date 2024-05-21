News
Shahana Takes The Sari To Cannes

Shahana Takes The Sari To Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 21, 2024 11:52 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Shahana Goswami took her new film Santosh to Cannes, and made quite a statement with her style choices.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Shahana chose an Abu Jaan-Sandeep Khosla sari for the premiere.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

The designer duo explain the outfit: 'Shahana wears a dramatic, piece de resistance, magnificently hand- embroidered Swarovski crystal blouse from the brand new The Raj collection, paired with a frothy peche champagne chamoise satin stylised draped sari. The effect is staggering.

'She is like a magnum of peach Cristal champagne come to life at the premiere of her film, SANTOSH, being screened in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

'The designer duo present, The Heavenly Hipster-As Haute As it gets in her honour.

'This is an exceptional, stylised saree, that is steeped in nostalgia as well as firmly rooted in the here and now as seen on the talented @shahanagoswami'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Directed by Sandhya Suri, Santosh tells a moving story of Shahana's cop character, who has to deal with the rape and murder of a Dalit teenager.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahana Goswami/Instagram

For her second look, Shahana chose a black gown with an embellished jacket by Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahana Goswami/Instagram

'*WITCHERY* Creating black magic for the Magic Hour,' she captions the pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahana Goswami/Instagram

And here's Shahana's arrival picture, where the French Riviera welcomes her.

REDIFF MOVIES
