Rediff.com  » Movies » Tiger-Jackie Arrive At Ambani Reception

Tiger-Jackie Arrive At Ambani Reception

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
July 14, 2024 21:43 IST
The wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani that started in Jamnagar in March and continued in Italy in May, finally culminated in Mumbai on July 14, with the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception.

Stars rained down once again at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre, and Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captured some beautiful moments.

 

Among the early arrivals at the reception were Jackie Shroff and son Tiger Shroff.

 

So much has been written about Govinda's late arrivals on film sets during his heyday but the star ranks high on punctuality today.

 

Amruta Khanvilkar.

 

Film-maker Indra Kumar with son Aman.

 

Madhur Bhandarkar with wife Renu Namboodiri and daughter Siddhi.

 

Zenobia and Boman Irani.

 

Cinematographer Mahesh Limaye (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Dabangg, Fashion, Traffic Signal, Heroine, Corporate) is probably best known for his Marathi directorial venture Yellow, which won a National Award in 2014.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
