Ananya, Shanaya, Suhani's Italian Vacay

Apart from Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan also dropped pictures from their Italian gateway on Instagram over the weekend. The duo along with Ananya Panday had a gala time exploring the picturesque Italian village of Portofino.
Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana are a part of the star entourage invited to the Ambani celebrations on a three-day European cruise.
Shanaya raising the temperature in Italy and looking gorgeous in a printed backless maxi dress.
Ananya, Shanaya, Suhana know how to turn heads even while holidaying.
Hard to say what's more beautiful -- the vibrant background or the pretty ladies in the front.
Sun-kissed and happy!
Who wouldn't be if you're in Italy, right?
Apart from the chic dress, we totally dig Suhana's cute floral earrings.
And we can't get enough of her beautiful smile and that cherry vase on the side.
Guess that's one way of you using a prop in the picture correctly!