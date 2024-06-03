News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ananya, Shanaya, Suhani's Italian Vacay

Ananya, Shanaya, Suhani's Italian Vacay

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 03, 2024 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Apart from Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan also dropped pictures from their Italian gateway on Instagram over the weekend. The duo along with Ananya Panday had a gala time exploring the picturesque Italian village of Portofino.

Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana are a part of the star entourage invited to the Ambani celebrations on a three-day European cruise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya raising the temperature in Italy and looking gorgeous in a printed backless maxi dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Ananya, Shanaya, Suhana know how to turn heads even while holidaying.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Hard to say what's more beautiful -- the vibrant background or the pretty ladies in the front.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Sun-kissed and happy!

Who wouldn't be if you're in Italy, right?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Apart from the chic dress, we totally dig Suhana's cute floral earrings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

And we can't get enough of her beautiful smile and that cherry vase on the side.

Guess that's one way of you using a prop in the picture correctly!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Vaani, Disha Rock Backless Trend
Vaani, Disha Rock Backless Trend
Like Aditi's Princess Look?
Like Aditi's Princess Look?
10 Ways To Wear White This Summer
10 Ways To Wear White This Summer
Modi @ 3.0: Sensex races past 76K, Nifty rises 733 pts
Modi @ 3.0: Sensex races past 76K, Nifty rises 733 pts
No more time: EC seeks Ramesh's reply by 7 pm today
No more time: EC seeks Ramesh's reply by 7 pm today
CEC dares Oppn to prove bid to influence poll process
CEC dares Oppn to prove bid to influence poll process
Key contests to watch for, from Rae Bareli to TVM
Key contests to watch for, from Rae Bareli to TVM

More like this

Bollywood's A to Z Of Head Turners

Bollywood's A to Z Of Head Turners

Sara's Roman Holiday

Sara's Roman Holiday

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances