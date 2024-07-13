News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shah Rukh Slays The Red Carpet

Shah Rukh Slays The Red Carpet

Source: ANI
Last updated on: July 13, 2024 00:14 IST
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Shah Rukh Khan slayed the red carpet with his presence and dapper look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on Friday.

Accompanied by wife Gauri, SRK looked striking in a green Pathani sherwani-styled set in green.

The superstar accessorised his appearance with a beaded neckpiece, his signature ponytail completing the look. Shah Rukh, who was in New York earlier this week, flew down on Thursday for the wedding.

Gauri Khan chose a pastel embellished designer suit.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Their children Suhana and Aryan Khan joined the star-studded guest list at the Jio World Convention Centre in north west Mumbai .

While Suhana wore a golden-silver-toned stylish sari, Aryan looked chic in a black suit.

Source: ANI
And Radhika-Anant Are Married...
Kriti, Disha At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Aishwarya Didn't Come With The Bachchans!
When The Ambanis Couldn't Stop Smiling
Head Coach Gambhir At Ambani Wedding
And Radhika-Anant Are Married...
'Reason to believe' must for PMLA arrests: SC
