Rediff.com  » Movies » Rashmika Makes Heads Turn

Rashmika Makes Heads Turn

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 14, 2024 13:57 IST
The first day of being Mrs Radhika Ambani was certainly magical, and the bride looked even prettier at the Shubh Ashirwad function on July 13, where she and her bridegroom Anant Ambani were blessed.

Held at the Jio World Convention Centre in north west Mumbai, the event saw many film folk, sports stars and even Prime Minister Narendra D Modi in attendance.

Here's a look at many more movie stars, who made the evening special.

Rashmika Mandanna.

 

Disha Patani.

 

Shanaya Kapoor.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala.

 

Atlee with his wife, Priya.

 

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu.

 

Anupama Chopra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra with their children, Agni Chopra and Zuni Chopra.

 

Siblings Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

 

Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur.

 

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.

 

Orry.

 

Bhavana and Chunky Pandey.

 

Jackie Shroff.

 

Khushi Kapoor.

 

Khushi seemed to confirm rumours of dating her Archies co-star Vedang Raina at the event, when they posed for pictures together and even held hands.

 

Upasana Kamineni Kondela and Ram Charan.

 

Raashii Khanna.

 

Jeetendra with his children, Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor.

 

Divya Khossla.

 

Mana and Suniel Shetty.

 

Neeraja and Venkatesh.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
