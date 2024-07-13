Aishwarya, Amitabh At Ambanis' Shubh Ashirwad

A day after the wedding of the year, a special function, called the Shubh Ashirwad, was held on July 13 to bless the newlyweds, Radhika and Anant Ambani.

Rich folk from various fields trooped in at the Jio World Convention Centre in north west Mumbai and made another set of glamorous pictures.

They stuck to the wedding theme and made sure to wear only traditional outfits.

Here's looking at the film folk who made heads turn at the event.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Eyebrows were raised when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to arrive with her daughter Aaradhya, and not with the Bachchan parivar, at the wedding.

At the Shubh Arshirwad too, she arrived with Aaradhya.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

While all eyes are on the gorgeous Aishwarya, she can't look away from her daughter.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Amitabh Bachchan arrives with son-in-law Nikhil Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The incomparable megastar Rajinikanth.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Janhvi Kapoor.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Karan Johar.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Ajay Devgn.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Anshula Kapoor with her brother Arjun Kapoor.