News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aishwarya, Amitabh At Ambanis' Shubh Ashirwad

Aishwarya, Amitabh At Ambanis' Shubh Ashirwad

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 13, 2024 20:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after the wedding of the year, a special function, called the Shubh Ashirwad, was held on July 13 to bless the newlyweds, Radhika and Anant Ambani.

Rich folk from various fields trooped in at the Jio World Convention Centre in north west Mumbai and made another set of glamorous pictures.

They stuck to the wedding theme and made sure to wear only traditional outfits.

Here's looking at the film folk who made heads turn at the event.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Eyebrows were raised when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to arrive with her daughter Aaradhya, and not with the Bachchan parivar, at the wedding.

At the Shubh Arshirwad too, she arrived with Aaradhya.

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

While all eyes are on the gorgeous Aishwarya, she can't look away from her daughter.

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Amitabh Bachchan arrives with son-in-law Nikhil Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The incomparable megastar Rajinikanth.

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber.

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Janhvi Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Karan Johar.

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Ajay Devgn.

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Anshula Kapoor with her brother Arjun Kapoor.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Aishwarya Didn't Come With The Bachchans!
Aishwarya Didn't Come With The Bachchans!
Alia-Ranbir At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Alia-Ranbir At Radhika-Anant's Wedding
Janhvi Goes Golden For The Wedding
Janhvi Goes Golden For The Wedding
Court reveals fixed matches in India-SA 2000 series
Court reveals fixed matches in India-SA 2000 series
Krejcikova outlasts Paolini in Wimbledon final
Krejcikova outlasts Paolini in Wimbledon final
'Diet, sleep ...': Jaiswal's tips for batting success
'Diet, sleep ...': Jaiswal's tips for batting success
Unseeded Vinesh will have it tough at Paris Games
Unseeded Vinesh will have it tough at Paris Games

More like this

Shah Rukh Slays The Red Carpet

Shah Rukh Slays The Red Carpet

SEE: Hardik, Ananya Light Up Dance Floor

SEE: Hardik, Ananya Light Up Dance Floor

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances