Take a look at the best dressed stars at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding captured by Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani.

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a red lehenga.

Disha Patani makes the sari look hawt.

Shanaya Kapoor goes blue.

Suhana Khan looks chic as she arrives with brother Aryan Khan.

Sara Ali Khan makes heads turn as she arrives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Arjun Kapoor's customised kurta has mere yaar ki shadi hai embroidery.

Varun Dhawan goes desi.