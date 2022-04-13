When it comes to bridal trousseau, most B-town celebs swear by Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Whether it is Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone or the recently married Mouni Roy, these glamorous ladies always pick Sabyasachi's designs on their wedding day.

Now, we hear Alia Bhatt is joining the bandwagon.

Before her bridal pictures storm the Internet, Namrata Thakker looks at the prettiest Sabyasachi brides.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif, who married Vicky Kaushal in December, looked absolutely radiant in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee bright red lehenga.

Katrina wore a matching choli with gold embroidery along with sheer red dupatta and temple style chunky gold jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Ditching the usual lehenga-choli, Patralekhaa opted for a gorgeous red tulle embroidered buti sari for her wedding and finished her look with an embroidered veil. She also wore handcrafted Sabyasachi Heritage jewellery in gold with uncut diamonds, pearls and emeralds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Bengali beauty Mouni Roy chose a custom red and gold lehenga for her special day and wore a statement choker neckpiece with chandbaali earrings and matha patti to complete her bridal look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone, who had a destination wedding in Italy, opted for an exquisite traditional red lehenga and accessorised her bridal look with an embroidered red dupatta, traditional kalire and heavy gold jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

By donning a blush pink floral lehenga on her D-Day, Anushka Sharma gave us all some major wedding fashion goals and how!

Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli also wore handcrafted Jadau jewellery, designed by Sabyasachi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Singer Neha Kakkar had an intimate wedding amidst the pandemic in October 2020. She went the Anushka Sharma way and picked a dreamy pastel pink ensemble for her Anand Karaj ceremony.

Her beautiful lehenga had intricate multi-coloured thread-work along with zardosi floral motifs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asin/Instagram

Asin was a vision in gold on her special day.

While she wore a Vera Wang gown for her Christian wedding, Asin went for a golden and beige coloured lehenga designed by Sabyasachi for her Hindu marriage ceremony. Her outfit had a hint of maroon which made it richer and vibrant.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Staying true to herself, Vidya Balan kept her bridal look simple yet elegant by choosing a red and gold Banarasi sari along with temple jewellery.