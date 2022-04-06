How Ranbir and Alia Fell in Love

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are apparently getting married this month.

While the movie stars haven't confirmed the news yet, rumours are rife that Ranbir, who will turn 40 on September 28, will tie the knot with Alia, who turned 29 on March 15, at his grandparents's home RK House in Chembur, north east Mumbai, on April 17.

Before the shaadi happens, Namrata Thakker finds out just how Ranbir-Alia's romance began.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

It was in 2014 that Alia 'expressed her feelings' for Ranbir on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. She called Ranbir 'adorable' and revealed she wanted to marry him.

At the time, Ranbir was seeing Katrina Kaif.

Alia first met Ranbir years earlier when she auditioned for the child's role (later played by Ayesha Kapur) in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black; Ranbir was then one of SLB's assistant directors. Two years later, Bhansali launched Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor in Saawariya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Two years after he broke up with Katrina in 2016, Alia and Ranbir confirmed their relationship status by attending Sonam Kapoor's wedding together in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

The same year, Ranbir accepted his relationship with Alia in a magazine interview. He didn't divulge too much maybe because he felt it was too soon and that their relationship needed time to breathe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Ranbir and Alia's mums -- Neetu Singh and Soni Razdan -- celebrate Ranbir's birthday together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

In December 2018, Alia celebrated the New Year with Ranbir and his family in New York when they were in the city for Rishi Kapoor's cancer treatment.

Left to right: Ranbir's niece Samara Sahni, Alia, Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her hubby Bharat Sahni.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

In March 2019, the couple declared their love for each other while accepting their respective Filmfare Awards on stage. Ranbir won for Sanju; Alia for Raazi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia and Ranbir have so far acted in only one film: The yet-to be released Brahmastra, directed by their buddy Ayan Mukerji.

They recently wrapped up shooting for the film, which will release 19 days before Ranbir's milestone birthday, on September 9.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Alia enjoys some beach time with Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The couple celebrated Ranbir's 39th birthday in Rajasthan.

Photograph: PTI Photo

After being together for almost five years now, we hear Ranbir and Alia have decided to take the plunge sooner as her maternal grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan is unwell and wants to see his granddaughter married.