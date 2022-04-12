News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Manish Or Sabyasachi: Who Will Design Alia's Wedding Lehenga?

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 12, 2022 12:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram profile and it is not hard to guess her favourite designers.

Her timeline is flooded with gorgeous silhouettes by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra.

How can one forget the showstopping desi looks Manish created for the actress during her best friend Anushka Ranjan's wedding?

As for Sabyasachi, he has been responsible for the gorgeous lehenga Alia wore to Akash Ambani's wedding.

With Alia set to tie the knot with Ranbir Kapoor this week, we ask you, Dear Readers to guess who will design the actress' bridal look.

Take the poll given below and choose your favourite designer.

Please click on the images below for a better look at Alia's pics.

IMAGE: Alia is a vision in this gold Sabyasachi lehenga.
She completed the look with a matching choli and a velvet dupatta with an embellished border.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Remember the time Alia attended Akash and Shloka Ambani's wedding looking radiant in a yellow Sabyasachi lehenga?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Yet another stunning Sabyasachi lehenga.
Alia rounded off the look with earrings from the designer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia's pink Manish Malhotra sharara pants and corset-style blouse were too good to be true.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Remember the much-talked about lehenga and blouse Alia wore to dear school friend Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's wedding?
The beautiful chikankari separates were designed by Manish.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia walks the ramp for Manish at the India Couture Week 2017.
Dressed in a lovely muted gown, Alia looked like a diva even minus the accessories.
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Take the poll below and vote for the designer you think will design Alia's wedding look.

 
