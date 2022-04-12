News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia Loves Playing The BRIDE!

Alia Loves Playing The BRIDE!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
April 12, 2022 08:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yes, Alia Bhatt has donned the bridal look on screen quite a few times.

While we can't wait to see Ms Bhatt in her real-life bridal avatar, Namrata Thakker looks at some of her onscreen bridal looks.

Which one is YOUR favourite?

 

IMAGE: Alia in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

In Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Alia plays a badass bride, who wears a shimmery cherry and gold lehenga-choli and black Aviators.

Alia's HSKD bridal look is cool, but we hope she wears something more timeless and classic for her real wedding.

 

IMAGE: Alia in Raazi.

In Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi, Alia is seen in a red-and-gold Banarasi brocade sharara set, teamed with a blue net dupatta with heavy zari work.

She finishes off her bridal look with pearl and gold jewellery.

 

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia in Kalank.

Alia looks drop-dead gorgeous as a traditional bride in Abhishek Varman's period-drama Kalank.

She gives us royal vintage vibes in her red and gold ensemble, paired with intricate, heavy gold jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia definitely knows how to rock a bridal outfit to perfection even if it's for a television commercial. She looks exquisite in her maroon lehenga-choli paired with emerald choker neckpiece and maang tikka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohey Fashion/Instagram

Here's another bridal look of Alia from a commercial that we just can't get enough of.

She is picture perfect in a pink-and-maroon floral lehenga-choli worn with gold jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veena Nagda/Instagram

For a chocolate brand commercial, Alia turns into a cute bride wearing a pink pastel outfit with heavy kundan jewellery.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Alia-Ranbir's Sangeet Playlist
Alia-Ranbir's Sangeet Playlist
Bollywood's Beautiful Bombay Weddings
Bollywood's Beautiful Bombay Weddings
Ranbir-Alia Wedding: ALL THE DETAILS!
Ranbir-Alia Wedding: ALL THE DETAILS!
BJP Has A Competitor For Vivekananda
BJP Has A Competitor For Vivekananda
7 Ways To RECOVER From A BREAKUP
7 Ways To RECOVER From A BREAKUP
Revealed! Why SRH Let Rashid Go
Revealed! Why SRH Let Rashid Go
India aided Ukraine, understand their Russia ties: US
India aided Ukraine, understand their Russia ties: US

More like this

Alia, Ranbir's ROMANTIC Holiday

Alia, Ranbir's ROMANTIC Holiday

How Ranbir and Alia Fell in Love

How Ranbir and Alia Fell in Love

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances