Alia Loves Playing The BRIDE!

Yes, Alia Bhatt has donned the bridal look on screen quite a few times.

While we can't wait to see Ms Bhatt in her real-life bridal avatar, Namrata Thakker looks at some of her onscreen bridal looks.

Which one is YOUR favourite?

IMAGE: Alia in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

In Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Alia plays a badass bride, who wears a shimmery cherry and gold lehenga-choli and black Aviators.

Alia's HSKD bridal look is cool, but we hope she wears something more timeless and classic for her real wedding.

IMAGE: Alia in Raazi.

In Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi, Alia is seen in a red-and-gold Banarasi brocade sharara set, teamed with a blue net dupatta with heavy zari work.

She finishes off her bridal look with pearl and gold jewellery.

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia in Kalank.

Alia looks drop-dead gorgeous as a traditional bride in Abhishek Varman's period-drama Kalank.

She gives us royal vintage vibes in her red and gold ensemble, paired with intricate, heavy gold jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia definitely knows how to rock a bridal outfit to perfection even if it's for a television commercial. She looks exquisite in her maroon lehenga-choli paired with emerald choker neckpiece and maang tikka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohey Fashion/Instagram

Here's another bridal look of Alia from a commercial that we just can't get enough of.

She is picture perfect in a pink-and-maroon floral lehenga-choli worn with gold jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Veena Nagda/Instagram

For a chocolate brand commercial, Alia turns into a cute bride wearing a pink pastel outfit with heavy kundan jewellery.