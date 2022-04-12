Alia Loves Playing The BRIDE!

Yes, Alia Bhatt has donned the bridal look on screen quite a few times.
While we can't wait to see Ms Bhatt in her real-life bridal avatar, Namrata Thakker looks at some of her onscreen bridal looks.
Which one is YOUR favourite?
In Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Alia plays a badass bride, who wears a shimmery cherry and gold lehenga-choli and black Aviators.
Alia's HSKD bridal look is cool, but we hope she wears something more timeless and classic for her real wedding.
In Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi, Alia is seen in a red-and-gold Banarasi brocade sharara set, teamed with a blue net dupatta with heavy zari work.
She finishes off her bridal look with pearl and gold jewellery.
Alia looks drop-dead gorgeous as a traditional bride in Abhishek Varman's period-drama Kalank.
She gives us royal vintage vibes in her red and gold ensemble, paired with intricate, heavy gold jewellery.
Alia definitely knows how to rock a bridal outfit to perfection even if it's for a television commercial. She looks exquisite in her maroon lehenga-choli paired with emerald choker neckpiece and maang tikka.
Here's another bridal look of Alia from a commercial that we just can't get enough of.
She is picture perfect in a pink-and-maroon floral lehenga-choli worn with gold jewellery.
For a chocolate brand commercial, Alia turns into a cute bride wearing a pink pastel outfit with heavy kundan jewellery.