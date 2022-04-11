Alia-Ranbir's Sangeet Playlist

When two of Bollywood's biggest stars prepare to tie the knot, hype and hoopla are inevitable. Especially after the pandemic-prompted dry spell ensuing in two years of low-profile celebrity weddings.

From childhood crush to adult admiration to steady romance, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story is straight out of a fairy tale novel.

As the attractive couple set out to make it official over four days of elaborate festivity, Sukanya Verma offers a playlist we imagine the stars dancing at their sangeet.

Cutie Pie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ranbir's smitten suitor in coming-of-age confections has quite a few shaadi numbers to their credit. And the actor is every bit the eye-catching best man in every single of them. You can only imagine his ardour as the groom in action.

D Se Dance, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

From Humpty Sharma to Badrinath, Alia has had no dearth of Prince Charmings. It's time to break a leg and burn the floor in real life, only this time as Ranbir ki dulhania.

Tera Phoolon Jaisa Rang, Kabhi Kabhie

Ranbir's parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's Ek Main Aur Ek Tu dazzle is stuff of dreams. Who wouldn't want to dance away to the all-time legendary jodi's chartbusters?

Radha, Student of the Year

Years before Rishi imagined Alia as 'bahu', the duo created a Dafliwale moment for a sangeet sequence in the latter's leading lady debut, Student of the Year. Just the thought of this visual becoming a reality, had the actor been alive, fills our hearts with emotion.

Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Is it even a mehendi ceremony if a couple doesn't balle balle to Raj and Simran's ultimate ode to desi weddings?

Bole Chudiyan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Cousin Kareena Kapoor isn't far behind. Ranbir's blood ties and Alia's Bebo love as well as their combined connection to showman Karan Johar, a celebratory song from their ultimate family entertainer is a foregone conclusion.

Saawariya/Dholida medley, Saawariya, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali enjoys a significant place in Ranbir and Alia's lives and career. Bet he's high on their guest list too. Dancing on a lively number from Ranbir's first and Alia's latest seems poetic in ways their director Bhansali would surely understand.

Nachdne Se Saare, Baar Baar Dekho

We've caught numerous glimpses of Alia's bridesmaid sashaying to this catchy shaadi song in viral clips from her friend's destination wedding. Always the bridesmaid, now the bride, Alia has tons to let her hair down on this familiar ditty.

Kesariya, Brahmastra

Though their first film together is yet to hit the screens, a poster and song from Brahmastra is out. Calls for double celebration, right Ra-Alia?

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Sangam

It's only fair an iconic song from RK movies should be part of the song list. What can be more fitting than Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega Woh Gaana Gayega?

Here's wishing a lifetime of song and dance to the happy couple.