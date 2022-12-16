When Kareena, Saif Threw A Party For Taimur

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan threw an early birthday party for their son, Taimur, who turns six on December 20.
The Star Wars-themed party was most enjoyed by...
The proud parents, who posed with the birthday boy before entering the spaceship.
Kareena captures Taimur's expression and writes, 'Ok a clear sign the party was a hit My Jedi Tim.'
Yes, he sure loved every bit of the day.
Kareena's mother, Babita, can't stop fussing over the birthday boy as little Jeh looks on.
Let's take a tour of the spaceship!
Blue balloons everywhere.
A Stormtrooper keep guard.
The Angry Birds were invited too.