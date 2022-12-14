What Akshay Will Do For A Selfiee

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar has given the world a sneak peek of his latest film, Selfiee.

He writes, 'My mantra for today - Garmi, humidity aur faux fur...Sab chalega, bas kaam kar, kaam kar Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee. See you in cinemas, February 24.'

Selfiee is the remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu's 2019 Malayalam film, Driving Licence.

Akshay plays a superstar whose driving license is missing; Emraan Hashmi, a motor vehicle inspector, is his fan and the official in charge of issuing him a new license.

The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.