News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Akshay Will Do For A Selfiee

What Akshay Will Do For A Selfiee

By Rediff Movies
December 14, 2022 11:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar has given the world a sneak peek of his latest film, Selfiee.

He writes, 'My mantra for today - Garmi, humidity aur faux fur...Sab chalega, bas kaam kar, kaam kar Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee. See you in cinemas, February 24.'

 

Selfiee is the remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu's 2019 Malayalam film, Driving Licence.

Akshay plays a superstar whose driving license is missing; Emraan Hashmi, a motor vehicle inspector, is his fan and the official in charge of issuing him a new license.

The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Stories That Love To Make Us Cry
Stories That Love To Make Us Cry
Rare Appeal: Remembering Smita Patil
Rare Appeal: Remembering Smita Patil
Inside Anil Kapoor-HarshVarrdhan's Homes
Inside Anil Kapoor-HarshVarrdhan's Homes
How CISF plans to tackle Mum, Delhi airport chaos
How CISF plans to tackle Mum, Delhi airport chaos
Who Held More Rallies In Gujarat Than Modi?
Who Held More Rallies In Gujarat Than Modi?
Messi confirms Qatar final will be his last WC game
Messi confirms Qatar final will be his last WC game
Stalin's son Udhayanidhi sworn-in as minister
Stalin's son Udhayanidhi sworn-in as minister

More like this

How Rajinikanth Spent His Birthday

How Rajinikanth Spent His Birthday

Golden Globes: RRR Has Tough Competition

Golden Globes: RRR Has Tough Competition

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances